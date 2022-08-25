Sitting inside Mayor Gerard Landry’s office in the heart of Denham Springs, the conversation inevitably went back six years earlier, when the city was under water.

Landry was not even halfway into his first term as mayor when disaster struck in the form of an unnamed, unprecedented, slow-moving rain storm that resulted in catastrophic flooding and billions of dollars in damages across southeast Louisiana in August 2016.

No place was hit harder than Livingston Parish, specifically the Denham Springs area, which had been under Landry’s leadership for less than two years at the time.

Sitting in his office six years after the Great Flood of 2016, Landry drifted to some of his memories of the disaster.

He recalled rushing into the former City Hall building to save hard drives, documents, and anything else he could grab as floodwaters steadily approached.

He recalled the water pressure from the river being “so intense” that he was unable to push open the back door, having to escape through another side of the building.

He recalled jumping into a boat and “going to wherever the water was” to pull people out of their flooded homes.

He also recalled a conversation with his wife, Marian, whom he didn’t see for days after the flood hit.

“She said, ‘Don’t worry about us. You have 10,000 people who are depending on you,’” Landry recalled, his voice cracking.

Landry’s memories of the historic August 2016 flood are still clear, as they are for many who were affected by the natural disaster. But nearing the end of his second term as mayor, Landry said his focus is not on the past but on the city’s future, which is why he sought reelection for a third term.

Unlike his first two mayoral bids, there wasn’t a need for a vote this time: Landry was the only candidate to qualify for the November election, securing his place in the mayor’s seat for another four years.

In his third term, Landry said he wants to keep pushing forward the plans that are already in motion to improve the city’s infrastructure, specifically drainage, sewer, traffic, city services, and recreation.

“We just have so many things in motion, that I felt I needed more time,” Landry said. “I know someone else can pick up the ball and finish it, but now we are so close to being there and there are a lot of big projects out there that are so close to happening, I want to see them through.”

Landry took out an ad in the Aug. 4 edition of The Livingston Parish News to thank citizens “for trusting me to lead our great city.” He thanked his “awesome team” of city employees “who are second to none” and a City Council that has “unfailingly worked together to achieve our mutual goals.”

He ended the ad with a look at the future.

“We still have work to do and exciting projects to complete,” Landry wrote. “As always, I seek and welcome your input. Together, we are Denham Strong.”

‘My job is to manage the assets’

Landry had little political experience when he threw his name in the hat for the 2014 mayoral race.

He was a member of the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission at the time, but his background was mainly in the grocery industry. Landry started off by bagging groceries and eventually oversaw operations for stores in three states, balancing multi-million-dollar budgets and managing as many as 1,000 employees. He ran his own business, Landry’s Markets, Inc., for nearly 20 years.

So when it was time to move into the mayoral post full-time, Landry said he looked at it the way he had looked at everything else for the previous four-plus decades — as a business.

“I look at it from strictly a business standpoint,” Landry said. “My job is to manage the assets of the citizens for our city. Financially, we’re in good shape, thanks to how hard our team has worked.”

Part of running a business is knowing where to spend money and where not to — knowledge that would be necessary to navigate the aftermath of the flood.

Following the destruction of “Wet” City Hall, city operations moved to the old Capital One building on Hummell Street. After renting the space for about a year, Landry reached out to Capital One officials about buying the property, which was listed at $1.4 million.

Landry said he knows of at least one other offer that was $1.2 million.

Landry’s offer? $771,000.

“He beat my deal by almost 50 percent,” Landry said. “But we got it.”

The city spent $2.2 million on its new City Hall, including $1.5 million in renovations, “all from federal dollars,” Landry said. “Wet” City Hall has since been demolished and turned into a community pavilion.

Landry said the city is approaching $30 million of work in response to the flood, with most of that being paid with federal dollars.

One “huge” multi-million dollar project that is underway is elevating the city’s sewer lift stations. More than 80 lift stations inside the city limits were damaged during the flood.

“In order to mitigate against future flood damage, [FEMA] will pay us to elevate [the lift stations] above flood elevation so the next time it floods, we won’t have to worry about those repairs,” Landry said, adding that he hopes the project can be finished this year.

The city is also near the end of the first phase of a voluntary buyout program that aims to reduce future flood risks by turning flood-prone residential areas into wetlands. Another “big” project being funded by federal dollars is the rehabilitation of the city’s water wells.

Most of the FEMA-backed projects have come at a 90-10 cost share, meaning the city picks up 10 percent of the tab. But Landry said even those funds are eligible for reimbursement if the projects adhere to guidelines from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Landry said the city works with consultants — who “know how to navigate” FEMA’s system — to ensure projects follow the stringent federal guidelines.

“We have consultants so we have everything documented for HUD, so when we close however many years from now, we get the other 10 percent back,” Landry said. “Then the federal government has paid for all of those projects. That’s why consultants are necessary, because they know how to navigate the system.”

‘Traffic has always been an issue’

When Landry first ran for office in 2014, one of the issues he planned to tackle was traffic.

As his eighth year in office gets close to an end, the traffic issue remains.

Traffic has afflicted Denham Springs since the turn of the century, when the city started experiencing rapid growth amid a boom in residents, housing, and businesses. Landry said he spends “a lot of my day” talking about traffic, fielding countless phone calls and complaints from residents.

“Traffic through Denham has always been an issue, and traffic through Denham is always gonna be an issue until we can get some of these plans funded and done,” Landry said.

“But we’ve made some significant progress, and now we’re on the cusp of making more progress because we have a better formulation of what we need and the right members of the team to fight for us.”

Landry is a part of multiple regional planning committees tasked with figuring out solutions to the capitol area’s traffic woes. With a map of the city stretched across a table in his office, Landry discussed possible projects that could help alleviate traffic, especially around the Interstate-12 exit into Denham Springs.

One project that should start soon is a $4.5 million plan to add left turn lanes to Range Avenue, from Home Depot to Florida Avenue. The project will replace the middle “suicide lane” that Landry said has caused many wrecks over the years — which ultimately resulted in longer delays.

“It’s a safety and traffic issue,” Landry said. “By doing this, there’s a chance we may eliminate 1 or 2 red lights, which would speed up traffic. It’ll also eliminate the wrecks in the middle lane, because right now people use it like a ramp.”

Looking ahead, Landry said he believes I-12 is in need of some kind of interchange at 4H Club Road, as well as a solution for west-bound drivers trying to exit onto Range Avenue. That particular exit, Landry said, has been looked at since 2015.

“If you’re heading west, getting off I-12 is the worst,” Landry said.

Officials are currently examining a proposed project that would add a connecting road between Pete’s Highway and Range Avenue. That road that would tie into the roundabout that’s coming via the Cook Road extension project, which began earlier this year.

Landry said the city is paying for the engineering costs up front to determine its viability, calling it “an important project” that will dictate other proposed projects in the area.

“You’ll be able to go from Range Avenue all the way to [Juban Crossing] with this road,” he said. “And that’ll be one of the first ones we have to get done. It’s like a big puzzle, where we have to work on certain pieces first before moving to the other ones.”

Landry discussed multiple other proposed projects that would help traffic around the I-12 exit, with dates stretching as far ahead as 2031. But Landry said, in order to get the projects funded, “you have to start somewhere.”

“These things could happen earlier, and that would be great,” he said. “I hope I live long enough to drive on it myself, but there’s no guarantees. But if you don’t start somewhere, I can assure you nothing will ever happen.”

‘Make this the best seven and a half square miles on the planet’

Along with addressing traffic, drainage, and sewer concerns, Landry said he and the council are working to improve day-to-day life for residents.

“The vision is to make this the best seven and a half square miles on the planet,” Landry said.

To keep the public informed during natural disasters, the city in 2020 launched an alert system that sends messages to residents on their preferred contact paths “to ensure real-time access to potentially lifesaving information.”

This year, the City Council approved $18,000 for a new website and app for the city, one that would allow residents to do “everything online” through either a computer or smartphone.

Landry said another goal is to make automatic gas and water meters in the city that would allow residents to read how much gas and water they’ve used and also be able to report leaks or other issues.

“From a utility standpoint, that’s the biggest improvement we hope to make in the city moving forward,” Landry said. “That’ll be a $3 million project, but hopefully we can use COVID money and use some capital outlay money. If we get all that installed at no cost to our citizens, that’s a win.”

Another long-term goal is to improve the area around Spring Park, which Landry has “the most important park in the city.” The Louisiana Office of Cultural Development recently approved a $15,000 grant to allow the city to conduct a feasibility study on the area.

Spring Park was a point of emphasis during the Denham Strong community meetings that took place after the flood, with the hope of making it “a showcase” of the city. LSU geology students have conducted studies to find the park’s original springs, which the city is named after, as well as the location of the former hotel.

Landry said he has always envisioned connecting the park to the Amite River, saying “most cities on a river have a path, and we should, too.”

“Spring Park is what Denham Springs is named after,” he said. “That should be the showplace of the city. We can make the park an absolutely gorgeous thing. It would be a way to expose the outside world to what we have here.”