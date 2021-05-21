A man accused of brutally killing an elderly couple at their pool business in Denham Springs in 2018 has been found guilty, a jury determined Thursday.
A 12-person jury found Michael Collins, 48, guilty on two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Eugene “Frank” and Patricia Gurley, whose bodies were found at their business on Pete’s Highway in October 2018.
The trial started Tuesday and lasted for two and a half days after jury selection took place Monday. On Thursday, both sides presented their closing arguments.
The jury of eight women and four men then deliberated for four hours before returning with its unanimous verdicts on both counts in the afternoon. Each count carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of probation, parole, or suspension.
District Attorney Scott Perrilloux announced the verdict in a statement Thursday evening. Assistant District Attorney Kurt Wall, who prosecuted the case, said he was “extremely thankful for the verdict and is hopeful that the outcome brings the family some sense of justice.”
The Gurleys — both in their early 70s at the time of the crimes— were longtime residents of Denham Springs and well-liked in the community. Frank Gurley was a former teacher at Denham Springs High School and Denham Springs Junior High before retiring in 2011.
The case stretches back to Oct. 30, 2018, when local law enforcement began searching for the Gurleys after the two had not been seen or heard from since the day before. During a search of their residence, officers observed unusual activity, such as food left on the stove, clothing left on the floor, and lights left on within the home.
The officers issued a “be on the lookout” for missing persons and vehicles.
After checking the residence, officers then searched the Gurleys’ family business, where they found the dead bodies later identified as Eugene Gurley, 72, and Patricia Gurley, 70. Their son and two Denham Springs police officers broke the door to the business, where both bodies appeared to have received multiple blunt force trauma injuries to the head, authorities said at the time.
During their search of the building, officers found two blood-stained hammers, one maul hammer and one ball-peen hammer, which were believed to be the murder weapons. Officers also located one blood-stained T-shirt and napkin.
The crime scene was secured by Denham Springs Police officers, and the evidence was collected by Louisiana State Police Crime Lab, which was analyzed and determined to match the defendant’s DNA.
Through investigation, officers located physical evidence that prosecutors would later say placed Collins at the scene of the Gurleys’ murder. Officers also found Patricia Gurley’s car abandoned in the rear of the Walmart parking lot.
Through subsequent investigation, analysts with the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab located Collins’ prints within Ms. Gurley’s vehicle. Officers were also able to use video surveillance from a neighbor’s home, local church, and Walmart.
An arrest warrant was then issued for Collins, who had fled the murder scene and was captured three days later by law enforcement in Scottsville, Kentucky, roughly 600 miles from where the murders took place. Upon apprehending Collins, officers recovered additional clothing with blood stains that matched the victims.
Six weeks after being caught, Collins was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.
Through witness testimony, forensic experts confirmed Collins’ presence on several items located at the crime scene, including Patricia Gurley’s ankle, the maul hammer, the ball pen hammer, blood-stained T-shirt, and napkin.
The coroner confirmed the Gurleys’ cause of death was due to blunt force trauma to the head.
Collins is scheduled for sentencing at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021, in front of Judge Jeffrey Johnson.
