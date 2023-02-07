A 31-year-old man is suspected of fatally shooting four dogs and committing arson during a domestic disturbance in which he assaulted a victim and put a child at risk, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities arrested Ricky Lee Tullos, 31, late Sunday night, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement.
Tullos faces 17 total charges, including domestic abuse aggravated assault, domestic abuse aggravated assault child endangerment, aggravated assault with a firearm, four counts of illegal use of weapons, four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, and arson, according to online booking records.
In the statement, Ard said deputies were dispatched to an Albany residence late Sunday night in response to a “disturbance involving shots fired.”
“Deputies learned this was a domestic disturbance,” the sheriff said. “[Three] were able to escape unharmed.”
During the investigation, deputies located four deceased dogs “in locked cages,” with shell casings found near the cages.
No other information was immediately available.
The investigation is ongoing, Ard said.
