Authorities arrested a man over the weekend for allegedly shooting and injuring two victims following a disagreement during a family gathering in Walker, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Jeremy Dunn, 44, of Walker, was arrested and charged with two counts of second degree aggravated battery. His bond was set at $40,000, and he has since bonded out, LPSO spokeswoman Lori Steele said Sunday.
According to Sheriff Jason Ard, deputies were dispatched to Cane Market north of Walker around 7 p.m. Saturday in response to “shots fired.” Deputies confirmed that during a family gathering, a verbal disagreement between family members “escalated,” which ultimately led to gunfire.
Once deputies arrived on scene, two victims were located “with non-life threatening wounds” before the suspect fled on foot. Officers eventually apprehended Dunn and booked him into the Livingston Parish Detention Center late Saturday night. Dunn was out on bond sometime Sunday.
The investigation is ongoing, Steele said.
