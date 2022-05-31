Man arrested after narcotics team searches Denham Springs home

A 51-year-old man was arrested after narcotics agents found a plethora of drugs — including methamphetamine, fentanyl, and steroid powder — inside a Denham Springs home, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Frank Ward was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center and faces multiple counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II and Schedule III drugs, among other charges.
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said a narcotics team was able to investigate and secure a search warrant for a Denham Springs home.
“One arrest was made & illegal narcotics were removed from our streets,” Ard sad.
Agents seized the following items: $2,478 in cash; 1.6 pounds of methamphetamine; 14 grams of fentanyl; 21 dosage units of buprenorphine hydrochloride; 11 ounces of raw steroid powder; 30 vials of raw steroid powder; 123 dosage units of gabapentin; digital weight scales; packaging materials; and a hand press.
