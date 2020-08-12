A man was arrested for burning down an abandoned trailer he used to lease in Walker, along with additional unrelated crimes, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Tony Gabel, 52, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on one count each of simple arson and criminal trespass, according to booking records. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office also booked Gabel for outstanding felony warrants in connection with unrelated crimes, according to the Fire Marshal’s Office.
The investigation began when an abandoned mobile home was set ablaze in the 30000 block of Milton Road in the early morning hours of July 17.
According to Public Affairs Director Ashley Rodrigue, Livingston Parish Fire District 4 asked the Fire Marshal’s Office to determine the origin and cause of the fire.
Through the investigation, deputies learned this was the second fire that occurred on this property in a month’s time and that vagrants had been seen in and out of the structure recently.
Witnesses identified one of those vagrants as Gabel, who through additional investigative efforts was confirmed as the suspect in the case and located with the assistance of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Following an interview with investigators, Gabel was arrested in connection with the case along with the warrants he was wanted for at the time he was taken into custody.
