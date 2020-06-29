Authorities arrested a man over the weekend after a narcotics investigation led to a drug bust in the Town of Livingston, according to Police Chief Randy Dufrene.
Lloyd Henderson, 53, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center early Sunday morning on multiple drug-related charges, according to booking records, including:
-- Possession of a firearm with drugs
-- Possession with intent to distribute schedule two drugs
-- Possession with intent to distribute schedule one drugs
-- Possession of schedule four drugs
-- Possession of schedule two drugs
-- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Henderson also faces one count of resisting an officer.
According to a Facebook post from Dufrene, police officers on Saturday conducted a narcotics investigation on Florida Boulevard about a mile east of the Hwy. 63 intersection. During the investigation, authorities learned that illegal narcotics “were being sold and consumed on the premises,” Dufrene said.
After obtaining and serving a search warrant, Dufrene said police found illegal drugs that included meth, pills, marijuana, Hydrocodone, and Tramadol. They also found weighing scales, smoking pipes, packaging, and two firearms.
Henderson was booked into the Detention Center around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
“Once again I want to thank my officers for a job well done keeping our streets safe and drug free,” Dufrene said.
