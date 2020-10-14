A man who is believed to have ties to Denham Springs is being sought by the Baton Rouge Police Department for the recent robbery of a jewelry store, according to authorities.
Clu Mattox Humble, 22, has been identified as the person responsible for the robbery of Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry on Bluebonnet Boulevard in Baton Rouge that occurred around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 12.
According to BRPD detectives, a suspect entered the business posing as a customer and requested a piece of jewelry from the display case. The suspect then grabbed the jewelry and fled the area in a dark grey compact vehicle.
In still-images released by BRPD, the suspect is wearing green pants, a pink headband, and a black T-shirt with white lettering that read, “Real Men Wear Pink.” He also appeared to have tattoos on both forearms.
On Wednesday, BRPD detectives released a mugshot of Humble as well as a brief description, saying he measures at 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. In the photo, Humble has piercings in both ears and a tattoo on his neck.
Anyone with information on this case or Humble’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Baton Rouge Police Department at (225) 389-3845 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
