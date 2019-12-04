LIVINGSTON -- A man is being charged with attempted second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing his brother following an altercation, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Joshua Conrad Seals, 36, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center around 9 p.m. Tuesday, and his bond was set at $175,000, according to booking records. Seals is accused of stabbing his brother during an argument Tuesday afternoon on Wisconsin Lane in Holden.
The victim, who suffered injuries to the neck and chest area, was transported to a local hospital “in critical condition” after first responders arrived on scene. LPSO spokeswoman Lori Steele said the victim “is stable” in a text to The News Wednesday morning.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
