A man was killed and another was arrested after a fatal shooting at the Livingston Parish Office of Tourism Office over the weekend, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
Edward Paul Louque, a 68-year-old from Walker, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on one charge of second-degree murder, Ard said. He is no longer listed on the inmate roster, according to online booking records.
The victim has been identified as 67-year-old Barry Roussel, of Ponchatoula.
Authorities from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and Albany Police Department were dispatched to the tourism center around 4 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of a shooting.
The center is located on Catholic Hall Road, just south of Interstate-12 in Albany.
"At this time, we have determined this to be a domestic-related incident," Ard said in a statement. "Details remain under investigation. Medical officials confirm one male has died from his injuries."
Though the shooting occurred within the city limits of Albany, the sheriff's office and Albany Police Department are working jointly on this case.
