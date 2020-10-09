A man who was trapped under a fallen tree has been freed and transported for medical care, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The incident occurred around 6:45 p.m. Friday on Ben Fugler Road in Watson. Neighbors said the man was awake and communicating.
First responders from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 responded to the call and removed the tree before the man was transported for medical care. The man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, a spokesperson said.
Local first responders have been busy in response to Hurricane Delta, which made landfall along the southwest Louisiana coast around 7 p.m.
A tree was reported to have fallen on a home on Gen Buckle Avenue, damaging the roof and shattering windows, though no injuries were reported.
A roof was ripped off of a residence on Highway 441, prompting a response from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 10. No injuries were reported.
A down tree is blocking traffic near La. Hwy. 16 and Old River Road.
