A man is in “critical condition” after an early-morning shooting in Livingston Parish, according to authorities.
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said deputies were dispatched to Arnold Road in response to a shooting around 2 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, they found a 26-year-old male with a gunshot wound.
“That victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment & is currently listed as critical,” Ard said.
Through investigation, detectives identified 24-year-old Cole Allen, of Baton Rouge, as the suspect. Allen was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center around 7 a.m. on charges of attempted second-degree murder and resisting an officer, according to online booking records.
No other information was immediately available in the ongoing investigation.
This was the second reported shooting the sheriff's office responded to in three days. On Saturday, authorities were dispatched to a fatal shooting at the tourism office in Albany.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.