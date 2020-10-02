Authorities say they’ve recovered the body of a man who appeared to take his own life after allegedly confessing to a crime regarding a missing person’s case in Hammond, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The body of Randolph Skinner, Sr., was found in Albany on Friday in a joint search by sheriff’s deputies from Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. Skinner was wanted by authorities for obstruction of justice in the disappearance of an adult female from Hammond, who has not been seen since early September.
In a statement released Friday evening, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said his office was notified by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office “about a possible crime.” According to Ard, authorities in Tangipahoa Parish said they received a call “from a distressed male” who confessed to a crime about murdering an acquaintance.
Ard said the caller then detailed a possible crime scene which ended up being his home, located in the 30000 stretch of Skinner Lane in Albany. Deputies from both agencies arrived at the scene Friday, where they found a male “deceased of what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
During the search, Ard said “human remains were discovered on the property.”
“At this hour, we are working to confirm an [identity],” Ard said. “Until we are certain, we will not be releasing a name. Our investigation is ongoing.”
