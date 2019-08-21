LIVINGSTON -- The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking a man detectives suspect of stealing music equipment.
Michael “Skip” Brown, 30, is being sought for two counts of theft, according to a release. Brown allegedly stole musical equipment that he later pawned.
“We’d like to locate him and have a word, if you can help,” LPSO spokeswoman Lori Steele said in the release.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 225-686-2241 ext. 1 or the Greater Baton Rouge Area Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.