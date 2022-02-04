A man initially wanted for probation violations was ultimately arrested for manufacturing counterfeit money, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Trenton Underwood, 31, was booked in the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Thursday on charges of monetary instrument abuse, resisting an officer, and multiple drug counts, online booking records show.
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said deputies teamed with the Louisiana Division of Probation & Parole to locate Underwood, who at the time was wanted for probation violations.
Underwood tried to run away when law enforcement arrived at a residence in the 29,000 stretch of Leach Lane in Denham Springs but was quickly taken into custody, Ard said. But while at the scene, authorities found “items commonly used in the manufacturing of counterfeit currency,” which then turned the case into a financial crimes investigation.
Ard said a search warrant “was obtained and executed,” with detectives seizing scanners, ink, paper, 60 uncut sheets of printed counterfeit U.S. currency, and $1,290 of processed counterfeit U.S. currency.
Ard credited the Louisiana Division of Probation & Parole and the U.S. Secret Service for assisting the investigation.
