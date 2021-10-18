A Harvey man who held a delivery driver at gunpoint and led authorities on a high-speed car chase last year has been convicted of multiple charges related to the crime.

Jeremy McDavis, 34, was found guilty of armed robbery with the use of a firearm, aggravated flight from an officer, and possession of heroin last week, according to records from the Livingston Parish Clerk of Court’s Office.

According to a statement from Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard last year, LPSO deputies were dispatched to an apartment complex along the 7000 stretch of Magnolia Beach Road in Denham Springs in reference to an armed robbery in progress the evening of Dec. 9, 2020.

A witness confirmed that a masked suspect held a delivery driver at gunpoint, and deputies arrived as the suspect was attempting to flee the scene in a black sedan.

The suspect refused to yield to deputies and took off at an increasing speed “as he disregarded traffic laws and put lives in danger,” Ard said at the time. The chase occurred on LA Highway 16 near the Denham Springs Antique Village, Sullivan Street, River Road and 4H Club Road before McDavis crashed his vehicle on LA Highway 1032.

Following the crash, numerous packages with shipping labels were located in and around the crash site along with a gun, mask, and drug paraphernalia. Detectives learned the suspect approached the victim and demanded packages be taken from the delivery truck and placed into the suspect's vehicle, Ard said.

He was then taken into custody without incident.

Sentencing for McDavis will come at a later date.