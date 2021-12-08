A Harvey man who held a delivery driver at gunpoint and led authorities on a high-speed car chase in December 2020 has been sentenced to 109 years in prison, according to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.
Jeremy McDavis, 34, was arrested Dec. 9, 2020, after pointing a gun at a UPS driver and fleeing once law enforcement arrived on scene, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said at the time.
During McDavis’ trial in October, Assistant District Attorney Kurt Wall presented evidence that revealed McDavis brandished a semi-automatic weapon and forced a UPS driver to transfer multiple packages into his vehicle.
Wall said that McDavis then attempted to speed away once Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene of the robbery, which was an apartment complex along the 7000 stretch of Magnolia Beach Road in Denham Springs.
In a black sedan, McDavis sped down LA Highway 16 near the Denham Springs Antique Village, Sullivan Street, River Road and 4H Club Road before crashing his vehicle on LA Highway 1032.
Packages and the gun were recovered, along with a mask and gloves. A small amount of heroin was also discovered in the suspect’s vehicle, Wall said.
Following the trial in October, McDavis was found guilty of armed robbery with the use of a firearm, aggravated flight from an officer, and possession of heroin last week, according to records from the Livingston Parish Clerk of Court’s Office.
The Livingston Parish jury, made up of 10 women and two men, deliberated for less than an hour before returning the “guilty” verdicts.
During sentencing on Monday, Judge Charlotte Foster of 21st Judicial District Court characterized McDavis as a “career criminal” who had just gotten off parole earlier in 2020.
Foster then sentenced McDavis to the maximum of 104 years on the armed robbery with a firearm, five years for aggravated flight from an officer, and four years on the possession of heroin, though she allowed the heroin sentence to run concurrently.
In his statement, Perrilloux said he was “pleased with the sentence,” saying it was “a very appropriate punishment considering the defendant’s lengthy criminal history and the extreme danger involved with the facts of this crime.”
