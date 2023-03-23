Man wore body armor, ski mask during shootings in French Settlement, Springfield, sheriff says

Wearing a ski mask and body armor, a French Settlement man embarked on a shooting spree across Livingston Parish on Wednesday before being taken into custody, according to authorities.
Douglas Maurras, 45, is currently in the Livingston Parish Detention Center on a slew of charges related to shootings in French Settlement and Springfield, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement Thursday. One man remains in “critical” condition.
On Wednesday, news broke that deputies had been dispatched to Highway 16 in French Settlement after receiving reports of shots fired. Ard said detectives later learned of other shootings in the Springfield area, and all were believed to have been carried out by the same person.
Ard shed more light on the string of events in a statement Thursday, saying authorities believe Maurras was “the sole suspect and sole person responsible for all incidents,”
The shooting spree began at Maurras’ residence in French Settlement. Ard said he fired “several shots” at his neighbor, striking him once. The neighbor was eventually taken to a hospital and is listed as being in “critical but stable” condition, Ard said.
From French Settlement, Maurras traveled down Highway 42 and fired a shot at a parked van, though no one was injured. He then went to Springfield, followed a potential victim to the victim’s home, and fired one round at the victim, missing the victim but hitting the residence.
Maurras then fled that scene and was eventually apprehended along Highway 444. Ard said Maurras was taken into custody with a ski mask and body armor — items witnesses said he was wearing at the time of the crimes.
Maurras faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated criminal damage to property. Other charges related to the shootings include illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, simple criminal damage to property, criminal trespassing, and unlawful use or possession of body armor.
His bond was set at $800,000.
Maurras also faces two counts of battery of a correctional employee.
“I just want to commend all involved in this case from dispatchers to deputies to detectives to our first responder partners to witnesses,” the sheriff said. “Working together is what helped stop this threat to our community.”
