A manhunt is underway for an armed suspect who is tied to shootings in multiple parishes, including one directed at State Police early Saturday.
While most of the victims have survived, one has succumbed to the injuries, authorities have said.
Matthew Mire, 31, is considered “armed and dangerous,” authorities said. He is a "person of interest" in three shootings: One in Livingston Parish, another in Ascension Parish, and a third in East Baton Rouge Parish.
According to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, deputies were dispatched to a mobile home park located in the 17,000 stretch of Highway 444 in Livingston around midnight. Once there, deputies found two victims who had suffered gunshot wounds and transported them for treatment. Both expected to recover, Ard said.
The pair told detectives they heard a noise outside of their home before witnessing someone “barging in through their front door and firing shots.”
“We do not believe this to be a random shooting,” Ard said. “It’s believed Mire was familiar with the victims.”
Officials believe Mire then stole a blue Silverado from somewhere nearby and fled the scene after the shooting.
According to authorities in Ascension Parish, deputies responded to a shooting at a home on Dutton Road in Prairieville around 3 a.m. At the scene, they found a male and female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and both were brought to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Pamela Adair, 37, succumbed to her injuries while at the hospital, authorities said, adding that the male victim remains “in critical condition.”
“Working with our law enforcement partners, it appears Mire is also responsible for crimes in Ascension Parish,” Ard said.
Through further investigation, deputies learned the gunman involved in this incident is also connected to an early morning shooting incident in Livingston Parish. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office are both working closely together to help find the person of interest in these shootings.
“We are doing everything in our power to bring this to a close and bring justice to the families involved,” said Sheriff Bobby Webre.
After those two incidents, it’s believed Mire crosses paths with Louisiana State Police shortly after 5:00 a.m., when a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a blue Chevrolet Silverado on LA Highway 42 east of Jefferson Highway in East Baton Rouge Parish.
The driver refused to stop and shot at the trooper, who then returned fire before the pursuit ensued on LA Highway 73 to Hooshootoo Road, where more gunfire was exchanged. The suspect fled the scene on Hooshootoo Road at the Tiger Bend Bridge.
“We believe the suspect is in the area and is considered armed and dangerous,” State Police said, urging citizens to avoid the area and report suspicious activity immediately to 911.
