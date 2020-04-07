A 'stay at home' order and a proclamation that certain service industry businesses would be closed until further notice has put a hurt on the Louisiana economy.

That was quantified at Gov. John Bel Edwards' Tuesday COVID-19 press conference, when he declared that 155,000 individual claims were filed through March 30.

"We do have a tremendous volume of calls to DCSF (for SNAP) and unemployment claims," the governor said. "We’ve increased capacity to take more calls. We’ve had the ability to increase capacity online as well to get applications."

He added that the individual claims continued to rise into April, however the Department of Labor recommended that states withhold the most up-to-date numbers.

The governor said the state is paying a lot of money out. Last week, that figure was roughly $70 million but, the governor did not release a new monetary figure per Department of Labor guidelines.

Initially, the 'Stay At Home' order closed entertainment venues, as well as restaurants and salons - places that experienced a how amount of public traffic and placed a lot of emphasis on crowds and face-to-face interaction.

However, when the order extended to Apr. 30, many workers began to see furloughs coming through from employers - asking them to hold off until, at least, the stay at home order was lifted.

The government is still struggling to push out tax returns, the $1,200 checks ($500 for children) for those with $75,000 in income or lower, as well as the SBA loans that are meant to help keep businesses afloat (and individuals employed) during the COVID-19 spread.

Business owners can find guidance on the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP, 7a) through their bank or Southeastern's Business Development Center.

Southeastern's Small Business Development Center to offer SBA loan webinars There's a lot of uncertainty in the air surrounding COVID-19 and it's spread through the Uni…

The governor has waived certain requirements for applying for benefits, including:

No week long wait

No longer have to be searching for work

"By removing those requirements, we're allowing our staff to process more applications and send out benefits sooner," the governor said.

The governor ended the presser by asking individuals who are 1099 or independent contractors (or both) to look for an announcement of expanded unemployment benefits into those categories. According to the governor, the state has received guidance on how to proceed with those claims, but has not received the money.