The suspect at the center of a multi-parish shooting rampage that left two dead and others injured has been transferred from East Baton Rouge Parish to Livingston Parish, according to authorities.
Matthew Mire, 31, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center just before 9 a.m. Tuesday on multiple charges related to his alleged crime spree that spanned three parish in the overnight hours of Oct. 9.
In Livingston Parish, Mire was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder in addition to theft of a motor vehicle, burglary from a vehicle, and home invasion, all felonies.
The case against Mire started around midnight on Oct. 9 in the 17,000 stretch of Highway 444 in Livingston. According to authorities, Mire broke into a neighboring trailer, shot two people inside, fled on foot through a nearby wooded area, and stole a truck.
Mire then allegedly drove the truck to Ascension Parish and fatally shot State Trooper Adam Gaubert as he sat in his patrol car, according to Louisiana State Police. Shortly after killing the trooper, Mire went to a house less than a mile away and allegedly shot two relatives, including one fatally.
Mire later fired at another State Trooper, though that trooper was not injured.
The shooting spree culminated in a day-long manhunt that ended around 10 p.m. in the wooded area near Hoo Shoo Too Road at the Tiger Bend Bridge. Mire was taken to a local medical facility after sustaining injuries from a K-9 bite and a gunshot believed to be self-inflicted.
Mire was under constant watch during his hospital stay and released about two days after the shootings. Authorities cuffed him in the handcuffs belonging to Gaubert, who was a 19-year veteran of the force.
Mire was initially booked into East Baton Rouge jail on counts of aggravated flight from an officer and attempted first-degree murder of a police officer. He was later rebooked on illegal possession of stolen firearms, obstruction of justice, and resisting an officer after detectives uncovered new evidence.
In Ascension Parish, Mire will face two murder counts for the deaths of Gaubert and Pamela Adair, 37. In addition, he will face attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, home invasion, and illegal possession of stolen things up to $25,000, Sheriff Bobby Webre previously said.
“This event is one of the toughest events I've ever had to work in my career,” said LSP Superintendent Lamar Davis during a press conference last week. “Going through something like this challenges your core.”
