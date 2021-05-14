Maurepas High celebrated the Class of 2021 with a graduation ceremony held inside the school’s gym on Thursday, May 13.
During the ceremony, 21 seniors received their hard-earned diplomas.
Along with recognizing the students' academic achievements and community service work, seniors presented roses to their parents, guardians, and other loved ones.
Listed below are this year’s graduates from Maurepas High:
Jadyn La'Raine Ambrose
Anastazia Reneigh Boucherie
Denae Marie Clark
Faith Delanie Fontenot
Samuel Wade Forbes
Logan Michael Fos-Brown
Madison Dale Greenlee
Lexie Elizabeth Guedry
Kylee Nicole Guitreau
Alisa Mae Harris
Mikah Rae Mack
Raegan Michelle Mack
Samantha Jane Nicolitz
Madelene Dominique Pisciotta
Maci Elizabeth Scivicque
Robert Allen Smith
Presten Jaymes Sturges
Zane McAnthony Thompson
Kylee D'Shae Vampran
Ashlie Paige Webber-Kitchens
Savannah Francis Woods
