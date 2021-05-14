Maurepas High celebrated the Class of 2021 with a graduation ceremony held inside the school’s gym on Thursday, May 13.

During the ceremony, 21 seniors received their hard-earned diplomas.

Along with recognizing the students' academic achievements and community service work, seniors presented roses to their parents, guardians, and other loved ones.

Listed below are this year’s graduates from Maurepas High:

Jadyn La'Raine Ambrose

Anastazia Reneigh Boucherie

Denae Marie Clark

Faith Delanie Fontenot

Samuel Wade Forbes

Logan Michael Fos-Brown

Madison Dale Greenlee

Lexie Elizabeth Guedry

Kylee Nicole Guitreau

Alisa Mae Harris

Mikah Rae Mack

Raegan Michelle Mack

Samantha Jane Nicolitz

Madelene Dominique Pisciotta

Maci Elizabeth Scivicque

Robert Allen Smith

Presten Jaymes Sturges

Zane McAnthony Thompson

Kylee D'Shae Vampran

Ashlie Paige Webber-Kitchens

Savannah Francis Woods