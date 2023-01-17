A Maurepas man died at the scene of a multi-vehicle accident in Ascension Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
In a statement, LSP spokesperson Christian Reed said Cameron Hall, 20, was killed when four cars crashed into one another on U.S. Highway 61 south of LA Highway 431. The accident occurred Tuesday morning.
Reed said a 2013 Honda Civic, driven by Trent Lessard of Prairieville, was headed north in the left lane on US 61 when, for unknown reasons, it veered to the left, crossed the median, entered the southbound lane, and struck a 2011 Toyota Tundra head-on.
At the same time, a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze and 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe were traveling behind the Tundra in the left lane of travel. To avoid a collision, the driver of the Cruze veered toward the right lane “but impacted the undercarriage of the Tundra,” Reed said. The Tahoe then impacted the passenger side of the Cruze.
Lessard was not restrained at the time of the crash and sustained moderate injuries. Hall, who was the front passenger of the Civic, was not restrained, either, and succumbed to his injuries at the scene, Reed said.
The driver of the Tundra and Cruze were properly restrained at the time of the crash and were taken to a local hospital to be treated for “moderate injuries,” Reed said.
The driver of the Tahoe was also properly restrained and denied having any injuries in the crash.
Reed said toxicology samples was obtained from all drivers and will be submitted for scientific analysis. Any criminal or traffic violations discovered in the ongoing investigation will be forwarded to the Ascension Parish District Attorney’s Office, according to Reed.
