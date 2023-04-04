It took a jury four hours to determine that a Maurepas man was guilty of two counts of sexual battery of a juvenile under 13, according to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.
The jury found Nicholas Cody Flanagan, 27, guilty of the charges on March 30 in 21st Judicial District Court, Perrilloux said in a statement. Flanagan, who faces between 25 and 99 years in prison for each count, is scheduled to appear for sentencing before Judge Charlotte Foster on May 10.
Officials said Flanagan was arrested in March of last year after authorities investigated a reported incident of sexual assault.
In January 2022, a romantic partner of Flanagan’s reported seeing him “in a state of
undress outside within view and close proximity of a minor,” authorities said. The complainant later said that when Flanagan saw them walk outside, he attempted to run out of view to conceal his genitals with his pants.
The victim told the complainant that Flanagan had forced them to touch his genitals for at least the past year, according to officials. They added that Flanagan had touched the child’s genitals on two occasions.
When confronted, Flanagan claimed he was undressed because he was urinating outside. He also said his genitals were concealed when he approached the minor, though his pants were unzipped.
Detectives said Flanagan changed his account of events multiple times when they interviewed him. They also noted how he “evaded eye contact and was sweating and shaking.”
Through additional forensic interviews, details of the crimes were able to be discovered, leading to Flanagan's arrest.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Kurt Wall and Kaitlyn McMorris.
