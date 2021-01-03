A Maurepas man was killed in a late New Year’s Eve crash after being struck by an 18-wheeler in Tangipahoa Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
Robert Mayeaux, 49, died after he was transported to a local hospital, according to LSP spokesperson Jeremy Price.
In a statement, Price said troopers began investigating a fatal pedestrian crash on I-55 north of LA Hwy. 3234 in Hammond before 11 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020.
According to Price, troopers learned that Mayeaux was wearing dark clothing items and walking northbound on Interstate 55 in the right travel lane when a 2017 Kenworth 18-wheeler, also northbound in the right lane, impacted Mayeaux and pushed him off of the roadway.
Mayeaux was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The driver of the Kenworth 18-wheeler was properly restrained and uninjured in the crash. It is unknown if impairment was a factor, but a blood sample was taken from Mayeaux for scientific analysis as part of the ongoing investigation.
In the statement, Price reminded that Louisiana law prohibits pedestrians from crossing any interstate, “except in case of an emergency,” and encouraged Pedestrians walking near a roadway to always make themselves visible to drivers “by wearing bright and reflective clothing.”
People should carry a flashlight at night for added safety, and if no sidewalk is available, pedestrians should walk on the shoulder or roadway edge facing traffic, Price said.
