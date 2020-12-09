A secretary has officially retired after more than four decades of service to the Livingston Parish Public Schools system.
Claudia Hoover, whom one former principal called “the best secretary,” has retired after 44 years.
All of those years were served at the Maurepas School, the community where she grew up, married Hebert Hoover, Jr., in 1965, and raised her own family. Mrs. Claudia was not only a dedicated secretary, she was an avid fan of Maurepas sports and extracurricular activities. Rarely did you attend an event where she was not in the bleachers or in the crowd.
She loved the school dearly and truly felt it was her extended family.
“Few people can claim to have had the opportunity to have a secretary help them as a student, as a teacher and as a principal, but I had that with Ms. Claudia,” said Steve Vampran, former Maurepas High School Principal.
“I truly appreciate her many years of service and dedication to the school and community of Maurepas; however, her best service to me would have to be her financial expertise. She was always there to guide me in my decisions, and I thank her for what she has meant to me.”
Mrs. Claudia’s tenure at Maurepas began as a substitute teacher in 1967. From that role, she moved into a French aide position in 1977, and a special education para in 1979.
In 1980, she began her work as a school secretary and shortly after she moved into the financial secretary role which she held until her retirement.
“She was the best secretary I could ever have,” according to Gerald Bantaa, principal of Maurepas School from 1976-2000.
Among her fondest memories are the days spent working in the Livingston Parish Fair booth and cafeteria and at the Hilltop boat races booth to raise funds for the school.
“Everyone worked so hard together to raise money for the school,” she said. “It was a very fun time.”
The Maurepas School community thanks Mrs. Claudia Hoover for her lifetime of giving to us all, and we wish her the very best of times in the years to come.
Sheryl Ross, retired Principal Designee of Maurepas school said the following of Mrs. Claudia:
“What a privilege it was to work with Ms. Claudia for 32 of my 34 years in education. It was indeed a pleasure to witness such a dedicated employee of MHS. I can still recall her pouring over ledgers, searching for pennies to assure that her accounts were accurate and balanced.
“Her service was truly an asset to this campus. I am so proud to consider her not only a special colleague, but also a dear friend. Good luck with your retirement, you certainly deserve this and more.”
