A community food drive will be held at various locations across Livingston Parish this week to bring in food for local families.
The Livingston Parish Helping Other People Eat (H.O.P.E.) food drive will first take place from 7-10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, at six locations in Maurepas, Springfield, Albany, Holden, and Livingston.
It will resume at the same locations from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, followed by the final collection date on Saturday, June 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
During the collection times, people are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items.
The food drive was organized by Bryce Felps, a senior in the Maurepas Class of 2020 and the Livingston Parish High School Student of the Year, along with local beta sponsors and Livingston Parish teachers Melani Glascock and Jennifer Vulgamore.
Listed below are the six locations that will be accepting food items this week:
-- Maurepas Baptist Church
-- Bethel Baptist Church in Livingston
-- French Settlement Town Hall
-- Bethlehem Baptist Church in Albany
-- First UPC of Holden
-- The old Piggly Wiggly parking lot in Springfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.