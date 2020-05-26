A Maurepas teenager died in a two-vehicle crash Monday evening in Ascension Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
The crash occurred shortly before 6 p.m. on May 25 near LA Hwy. 431 and LA Hwy. 935 in St. Amant. Kaijah Jones, 13, died in the crash.
According to Troop A spokesman Taylor Scrantz, 34-year-old Kim Jones, of Maurepas, was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy. 935 in a 2013 Nissan Maxima, with Kaijah Jones in the front passenger seat. At the same time, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on LA Hwy. 431.
For reasons still under investigation, Kim Jones failed to stop at a red traffic signal and drove into the path of the Chevrolet, Scrantz said. The Chevrolet then struck the Nissan on its passenger side door.
Despite being properly restrained, Kaijah Jones sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries, according to Scrantz. Kim Jones was also properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries.
Impairment on the part of Jones is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample was taken from her for analysis, according to Scrantz.
The driver of the Chevrolet was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries. He was given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment, Scrantz said.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.