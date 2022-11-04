On Election Day, voters in the Town of Killian, a rural community of 1,500 people who occupy the southeast corner of Livingston Parish, will decide on their mayor.

The race pits Kenny Bayhi, who has been serving as interim mayor for eight months, against Ronald Sharp, a longtime Livingston Parish council member.

Killian voters will make their decision on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Here are the goals of the two candidates.

Kenny Bayhi

When learning how to lead a community, Kenny Bayhi turned to a book listing the ways that can destroy one.

During a recent interview with The News, Bayhi said he has been reading “13 Ways To Kill Your Community,” a book co-authored by Doug Griffiths and Kelly Clemmer that gives “a summary of eight years of experience gained through intense involvement with small towns.”

The book’s first chapter — and the focus of Bayhi’s short time in office so far — was about water quality.

“The thing we’re most proud of is the improvement of our water quality and our partnership with Boondock [Services],” Bayhi said.

Bayhi, who has been in public office for less than two years, won an alderman’s seat unopposed in 2021. In March of this year, he was named interim mayor following the retirement of former Mayor Gillis Windham.

During his brief tenure, Bayhi helped secure the second-largest grant in Killian’s history — more than $300,000 in federal funding — to upgrade the town’s water infrastructure. The project — which will affect around 100 homes on Austin and Mitchell streets off of Highway 22 — will replace the existing 2-inch water lines with 6-inch water lines to increase water pressure. It will also allow the town to add fire hydrants in the future.

Bayhi said he plans to pursue more grants in the future to continue the ongoing water system improvements that have already paid dividends. During his interview with The News, Bayhi recalled one woman thanking him for the water upgrades, saying she can now “wash her blonde hair in our town water without fear of it turning orange.”

“The key thing is the water, and that’s the No. 1 reason to vote for me,” Bayhi said. “We’ve upgraded the water from a system that has been underperforming to one that is now exceeding what it has ever done.”

Another push from Bayhi has been the “Keeping it Country” initiative, which earned the town a “Development Ready Community” recognition from Louisiana Economic Development. Killian became the first Livingston Parish town to receive the honor.

According to the initiative, Killian will “remain focused on its country values and way of life, while moving into an exciting time.” Bayhi noted that the town’s tourism appeal — based on “scenic rivers and abundant nature” — will be a driving force for the town “for generations to come.”

Killian is an outdoorsman’s paradise, Bayhi said. Located along the Tickfaw River and just north of Lake Maurepas, it serves as a “weekend getaway” for many who enjoy fishing, boating, water skiing, and other recreational activities — amenities Bayhi wants to highlight.

“We know what we can offer — the scenic waterways and being a weekend getaway,” he said. “We just want people to come enjoy our way of life and keep that the way it is.”

Bayhi pushed back against the notion that he is in favor of big business and big development, saying the “Keeping it Country” initiative is written in a way that “focuses on keeping Killian a small country town.”

“We want to be that launching pad where you can come, get your bait and go fishing, but there’s never been a major emphasis on bringing big companies and corporations here,” Bayhi said. “In fact, it’s been the opposite.”

In his campaign announcement, Bayhi highlighted some of his other work since becoming interim mayor, which includes: appointing Tim Henderson as police chief; encouraging citizens to attend council meetings; holding veteran outreach programs at Town Hall; and speaking against looming carbon capture and storage projects.

“The path forward for this town to be successful is through me,” Bayhi said. “We don’t want to go back to the past. Let’s keep going the way we’re going.”

Ronald Sharp

This isn’t the first time Ronald Sharp has run for public office.

Or the second time.

Or the third time.

A lifelong resident of Killian, Sharp represented the area for fourth terms on the Livingston Parish Council, just as the parish underwent its population boom at the turn of the century.

Sharp, who worked in the road maintenance and drainage business for more than 20 years, was first elected to the District 8 seat in 1999 and later won reelections in 2003, 2007, and 2011. He served a total of 16 years in office, leaving the post in 2015.

“I’ve enjoyed the 16 years I’ve been here and all the councilmen I’ve worked with,” he said in his final meeting in 2015.

Twice, Sharp was voted to serve as council chairman, in addition to chairman of other committees, he said in his campaign announcement.

“During my time as Parish Councilman, I looked after Killian by graveling and overlaying roads, keeping the grass cut, and organized the litter clean ups at no expense to the Town of Killian,” Sharp said in his campaign announcement.

Sharp, who couldn’t be reached for this story, said in his campaign announcement that he has “outstanding” working relationships with other Livingston Parish officials, which will enable him to “better serve the Killian community.”

If elected, Sharp said he intends to focus on road repairs, road overlay, ditching, grass cutting, and culvert replacement, which he said “is where having a good relationship with the elected officials will help.”

Some of his other goals, according to his campaign announcement, include: to purchase a tractor “with a side boom mower” to keep the grass cut on the side of roads and ditches; to stop “wasteful spending” and “writing unnecessary traffic tickets”; to suppress “big businesses and tourism”; to give town hall its own dispatch number “for fast response” to emergencies.

“I believe that the Mayor, Members of the Council, and people of Killian will need to work together to address and find solutions for the problems we are being faced with,” he said. “By achieving this, we can move forward and keep the quality of life for the residents of Killian of high importance.”

Sharp has served eight years on the board of directors for Quad Area Community Action Agency and has been a long-time member of the NRA. He and his wife of 54 years have two children, six grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren, and they are members of Unity Church in Livingston.