Local mayoral races are officially in a runoff.
Early voting began on Friday, Nov. 20, and voters have until early December to decide who will preside as mayor in the villages of French Settlement and Port Vincent.
In French Settlement, Mayor Rhonda Lobell and Haley Unbehagen, both Republicans, are going head-to-head to determine who holds the position for the next four years.
In Port Vincent, the vote is between Angela Elmore and Monya H. Crowell.
The runoff election is currently scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, though early voting is officially underway.
Early voting in Livingston Parish is at the Livingston Registrar of Voters office at 29938 S. Magnolia Street and at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch of the Livingston Parish Library at 8101 U.S. Hwy. 190 in Denham Springs.
Election Day in French Settlement was close, with only 26 votes separating Lobell and Unbehagen, according to results from the Secretary of State.
Lobell, who is serving the remaining term of longtime Mayor Toni Guitrau after her abrupt resignation last December, tallied 221 of the total 586 votes (37.71 percent), while Unbehagen finished with 195 votes (33.28 percent).
Christopher Saucier had 170 votes (29.01 percent) to finish third in the three-person race.
The race was even closer in Port Vincent, where Elmore, who doesn't claim a political party, picked up 119 votes (39.67 percent) to narrowly finish ahead of Crowell, a Republican who racked up 112 (37.33 percent).
Elmore and Crowell both finished ahead of Kolby Frederick, who had 69 votes (23.00 percent).
Early voting began on Friday and continues through Saturday, Nov. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, excluding Sunday, Nov. 22, Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27.
