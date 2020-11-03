Mayoral races in French Settlement and Port Vincent are headed to a runoff.
In the Village of French Settlement, Mayor Rhonda Lobell and Haley Unbehagen, both Republicans, will go head-to-head in December to determine who holds the position for the next four years.
In the Village of Port Vincent, the vote will be between Angela Elmore and Monya H. Crowell.
The runoff election is currently scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5.
The race in French Settlement was close, with only 26 votes separating Lobell and Unbehagen, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State.
Lobell, who is serving the remaining term of longtime Mayor Toni Guitrau after her abrupt resignation last December, tallied 221 of the total 586 votes (37.71 percent), while Unbehagen finished with 195 votes (33.28 percent).
Christopher Saucier had 170 votes (29.01 percent) to finish third in the three-person race.
Meanwhile in Port Vincent, the race was even closer, with Elmore, who doesn't claim a political party, picking up 119 votes to narrowly finish ahead of Crowell, a Republican who racked up 112.
Elmore and Crowell both finished ahead of Kolby Frederick, who had 69 votes (23.00 percent)
Also on the ballot for French Settlement was police chief, which ended in victory for Chief Cary Mosby over Wesley Murphy.
Mosby replaced former police chief Harry Brignac, who was convicted of malfeasance for misusing police department vehicles in 2018, when he was elected chief without opposition last November.
On Tuesday, the voters stuck with Mosby, who garnered 377 votes (64.33 percent) while Murphy tallied 209 (35.67 percent).
Six candidates vied for three spots on the Village of French Settlement’s board of aldermen, with Sandy Ackerman (315 votes; 22.76 percent), Angela Eastridge (288; 20.81 percent), and Chad Porche (276; 19.94 percent) emerging victorious.
Falling short were George Matherne (241, 17.41 percent), “Gene” Eleazar (142; 10.26 percent), and Catherine Moran (122; 8.82 percent).
