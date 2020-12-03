This weekend, people will be able to help a “selfless” woman who has dedicated the last several years of her life to helping others.
Family members and friends of Katie Pechon, who is in critical condition following an accident in early November, will be hosting a drive through “to go” meal fundraiser in Denham Springs on Saturday, Dec. 5.
Slated to begin at 11 a.m., the fundraiser will take place at First Pentecostal Church, located at 1020 S. Range Avenue. Volunteers will be serving $10 plate lunches of fried fish, white beans, and jambalaya. Other volunteers will be making homemade desserts.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward Pechon, who friends and family members say has spent “countless hours” volunteering with the Cajun Army. Pechon most recently spent three months doing disaster relief following Hurricane Laura, which struck southwest Louisiana in late August.
Tricia Jo Hoffman, one of the organizers for the fundraiser who has volunteered many times with Pechon as part of the Cajun Army, described her friend as a “selfless woman” who is in dire need of help.
“We all work together,” Hoffman said. “We’re basically one big family. Katie has been with us for years, dedicating all of her time to people she doesn’t even know and helping out religiously, sleepless nights and days, just giving back to the community.
“Now with everything that’s happening, we really just want to come together and give back to her because she’s in critical condition and is gonna need a lot of help after this.”
Pechon was struck by a car when she was walking home on Nov. 10, Hoffman said. Pechon had to be airlifted to the hospital and was ultimately transferred to a trauma center. She has been in the hospital since and remains in “critical condition,” Hoffman said.
“It’s gonna take a while for her to get better,” Hoffman said. “We still don’t know the extent of everything, but we definitely know that it’s gonna take her a long time to come back.”
Given the amount of relief work Pechon has done in the last few years — including after the Great Flood of 2016 — many people are volunteering for the fundraiser, Hoffman said.
“The great thing is that Katie has given back to so much that she has so many people that love and care for her to the point that we all came together to do something,” she said. “It’s not just the Cajun Army that’s putting this on. These are friends and family and the Cajun Army all coming together to do this for her.”
If people want to donate but can’t attend Saturday, Hoffman said they can donate via PayPal or Venmo “and we’ll give that meal to those in need.”
People can make Venmo donations to: @tailgateking. PayPal donations can be made to: paypal@moundhounds.com.
A GoFundMe account has also been made to help with Pechon’s medical expenses, with the hashtag “Prayers for Pechon.” As of Thursday, it has raised nearly $6,000 of a $10,000 goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.