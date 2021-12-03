Melanie Curtin, the defendant in a high-profile sex crimes case connected to a much larger investigation against former Livingston Parish sheriff’s lieutenant Dennis Perkins, has been found guilty of raping an unconscious woman seven years ago.
It took a 12-person jury more than seven hours to return a guilty verdict for aggravated rape, which carries a lifetime prison sentence without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension.
Curtin, 42, was also convicted of video voyeurism. She was led from the courtroom in handcuffs.
This story will be updated.
