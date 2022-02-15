An attorney for Melanie Curtin, the Denham Springs woman who was found guilty of two felonies connected to a larger sex crimes investigation against disgraced sheriff’s lieutenant Dennis Perkins, has requested a new trial, citing “improprieties in the jury deliberations.”
A hearing to discuss the request has been set for March 10.
In December, a 12-person jury found Curtin guilty of aggravated rape and video voyeurism from an incident that occurred in November 2014. The most serious charge, aggravated rape, carries a lifetime prison sentence without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension.
The case centered around an 18-minute video that was found amid a collection of digital evidence taken from Perkins’ home following his October 2019 arrest. The video depicts an unconscious victim, who has a blanket over her head, being raped by both Perkins and Curtin, who took turns recording the assault with a cell phone.
The video was played for jurors during the trial, though all other spectators were removed from the room.
Curtin, 43, has maintained her innocence since her initial arrest two years ago, claiming she was drugged the night of the sexual assault and has no recollection of the incident. She did not testify during the trial.
Prosecutors from the Attorney General’s Office referenced the video throughout the trial and used it to shoot down the claim that Curtin was unconscious during the assault, saying she displayed “precise and coordinated movements.”
Curtin, whose bond was revoked following the trial, remains in custody in the Livingston Parish Detention Center. Her sentencing hearing was scheduled for this week after it was pushed back from January.
But in new court filings, Curtin’s attorney John McLindon formally requested a new trial, arguing that one of the jurors was “coerced into voting guilty when in fact he wanted to vote not guilty.”
Following the emotional trial, jurors needed nearly eight hours to return guilty verdicts for aggravated rape and video voyeurism. At multiple points during deliberations, the jury was brought back into the courtroom to ask Judge Brian Abels questions regarding the charges.
In new court filings, McLindon referenced the jury sending Abels a note that read: “Eleven to one for rape verdict. We can not agree to a charge. Eleven for aggravated, one for not guilty. What do we do?”
McLindon noted that the word “not” was underlined “several times,” suggesting that jurors “were deadlocked and at an impasse” and could not come to the required unanimous vote.
“The Court should have granted a mistrial at this point,” McLindon wrote. “Instead of granting the mistrial, the Court instructed the jury to continue deliberations.”
In the court filings, McLindon said a juror reached out to him the night after the trial and again three days later, saying he was “uncomfortable with his vote.” After speaking with the juror, McLindon said a new trial is warranted “based on what occurred in the jury deliberation room” and requested the juror be allowed to testify in a hearing before the judge.
“It is believed that this testimony will show that Ms. Curtin was deprived of her Constitutional right to a fair and impartial jury,” McLindon wrote.
Throughout the trial, McLindon’s defense focused on presenting Perkins as the orchestrator of the crimes Curtin was accused of, a stance he doubled down on in the new court filings.
Though he admitted there wasn’t direct evidence of Perkins drugging Curtin, he said there were “significant amounts of circumstantial evidence,” citing testimonies from expert witnesses, Livingston Parish detectives, investigators from the Attorney General’s Office, and the victim that suggested drugging “was possible.”
“With this amount of evidence, it is simply not possible that a rational jury could not find reasonable doubt,” McLindon wrote. “This evidence, even when viewed in a light most favorable to the State does not permit a finding of guilt.”
A former SWAT team commander with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Perkins faces a multitude of felonies, including accused first-degree rape, producing child pornography, obscenity, video voyeurism, sexual battery of a child under 13 years old, and mingling harmful substances.
Perkins’ trial will begin in May.
In the court filings, McLindon called Perkins “a controlling and abusive person who groomed many females,” including his client. He pointed to evidence presented in the trial that Perkins had knowledge and possession of drugs, had discussed drugging a woman on at least one other occasion, and has drugged at least two others.
McLindon also noted that Curtin had no criminal history prior to or after the November 2014 incident.
“This court is well aware of the conduct and behavior of Dennis Perkins who groomed, manipulated, and controlled many females, including Ms. Curtin,” McLindon wrote. “The events of November 8, 2014 were all orchestrated by Denny Perkins. Ms. Curtin on that night was controlled and manipulated by Denny Perkins.
“As this Court will recall from pretrial filings from both sides, there were numerous other instances of Denny Perkins controlling and manipulating Ms. Curtin. The events of this night were no different.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.