AMITE -- A Miami man faces 10 years in prison after pleading no contest to possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, according to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.
Judge Elizabeth Wolfe handed down the sentence to Jesus Rodriguez-Quintana, 39, for his plea to possession of 200 grams or more but less than 400 grams of cocaine with intent to distribute, Perrilloux said.
The sentence is to be served without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.
Assistant District Attorney Le’Anne Malnar represented the state, he said.
Hector Molina-Castillo is scheduled to go to trial on June 24 in the case, Perrilloux said.
On April 20, 2017, Louisiana state troopers stopped a 2017 Ford Explorer with Florida license plates on Interstate 12 east in Tangipahoa Parish for improper lane usage and driving abnormally slower than normal traffic.
The driver, Molina-Castillo, and Rodriguez-Quintana appeared to be nervous and had an irregular trip itinerary.
Rodriguez-Quintana gave troopers permission to search the vehicle and they found a black Sony shelf speaker in the cargo area.
Inside of the speaker were five bundles, vacuumed-sealed in grease and carbon paper, containing a white powdery substance, suspected as cocaine.
All evidence was seized and transported to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab, where it testified positive for cocaine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.