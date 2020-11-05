A local middle school teacher was arrested after he was allegedly caught spying on someone in Denham Springs last week.
Forrest Friedman, a former teacher at Central Middle School, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Thursday, Nov. 5, on a peeping Tom charge, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
His bond was set at $500, and he has since bonded out, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed.
The alleged crime took place around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, when a deputy from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a home in a Denham Springs neighborhood in response to a “Peeping Tom complaint.”
The investigation is ongoing, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Friedman was employed at Central Middle School, a post he obtained in August 2019. He resigned from his position on Wednesday, Nov. 4, Central Community School System Superintendent Jason Fountain said in an email.
