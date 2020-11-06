Mighty Moms is asking the public to help build a Thanksgiving “Pump’Can Patch.”
For this year’s fall food drive, Mighty Moms will be collecting canned goods at its Denham Springs location to help those in need this Thanksgiving, and the community can participate in multiple ways.
People can purchase and drop off canned goods at the “Pump’Can Patch,” located at 206 Edgewood Drive behind the Abundant Life Church sanctuary in Denham Springs.
People can also donate money that will be used to purchase food by visiting the Mighty Moms’ website. Businesses or family partners that donate $100 or more can have their logo or family name on the wall behind the “Pump’Can Patch.”
The collection drive will run Nov. 1-15.
“We will have fun with this,” the organizations said via Facebook. “We will plant and then harvest our patch to give out food the week of Thanksgiving to the community. You can take pictures to post to social media. We encourage you to get your children and clubs involved in the building process. We know we can have a plentiful harvest with your help!”
Mighty Moms is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that partners with the Livingston Parish Library and Livingston Parish Public Schools to spread its mission of “nurturing hungry children to success.”
It began in 2010 and consists of several ongoing projects, including the Full Tummy Project, the Food Pantry, and the Barrel Project. In recent years, Mighty Moms has distributed more than 21,000 Full Tummy Bags to Livingston Parish schools on a monthly grocery bill of $13,000.
This year, Mighty Moms launched its “Sponsor a Child” campaign, in which people can agree to cover weekend meals and snacks for one student by paying for a weekend ($6), a month ($30), or the entire school year ($300).
Items to donate include the following: boxed stuffing, boxed potatoes, can yams/sweet potatoes, canned green beans/peas, cranberry sauce, canned gravy (no glass ), canned pumpkin, and evaporated milk.
For more information, visit www.mightymomsgo.org.
