This month, a local non-profit organization is asking the public to help its mission of nurturing children to success.
Mighty Moms, a food pantry that has fed children in need for more than 10 years, will hold a food drive in September in recognition of “Childhood Hunger Awareness Month.”
Food collected will go toward the Full Tummy Project, which provides weekend food bags to students who depend on school-provided meals. Last year, Mighty Moms distributed more than 18,000 food bags to Livingston Parish schools on a monthly grocery bill of $14,000.
Each week, elementary students who qualify receive a bag with single-serve items to carry them through the weekend. In middle and high school, students have access to a Full Tummy Pantry, which is a closet stocked monthly with full-sized foods.
Mighty Moms works with school guidance counselors and teachers to identify students in need. The Full Tummy Project, which is the program most associated with Mighty Moms, provides food for around 600 children a week.
The Livingston Parish Council recently recognized Mighty Moms for its service to the community during its Aug. 25 meeting. During the meeting, Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks read a proclamation declaring Sept. 7 as “Childhood Hunger Awareness Day” in the parish, the first such proclamation since 2019.
Ricks lauded Mighty Moms for “investing in Livingston Parish students to see them graduate with a full mind and a full tummy.”
Mighty Moms is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that works to address childhood hunger in Livingston Parish, where one in four children are “food insecure.”
Below are the food items that people can donate this month for the Full Tummy Project.
Full Tummy food items for elementary students
-- Slim Jims
-- Ravioli
-- Vienna sausage
-- Peanut Butter Crackers
-- Granola Bars
-- Oatmeal
-- Individual Cereal Boxes
-- Easy Mac
Full Tummy food items for middle school and high school students
-- Full-size cereal
-- Pop-Tarts
-- Cereal Bars
-- Ramen
-- Mac-N-Cheese
-- Peanut Butter and Jelly
-- Tuna
-- Hearty Soups
-- Peanut Butter Crackers
-- Canned Fruit
People can drop-off donations under the portico of the EDU Complex building behind Abundant Life Church at the following times: 4-7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; and 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.
For more information, visit www.mightymomsgo.org.
