Mighty Moms has received a mighty gift.
The local non-profit food pantry, which has worked to feed impoverished children in Livingston Parish for more than a decade, was awarded a $21,000 grant from Sam’s Club in Denham Springs.
Additionally, Sam’s Club gave Mighty Moms 250 bags of non-perishable food kits to deliver to local families in need.
“We are proud to join with Mighty Moms for a Day of Service and support their mission to provide nourishing meals for families,” said Denham Springs Sam’s Club Manager Ashley Allemore in a statement. “Our combined efforts will provide much-needed support to our community members who need it the most.”
The grant and food bags were given out during a day of service on Tuesday, April 25, that included complimentary face painting, balloon animals, and snowballs. In a statement, Mighty Moms Executive Director and Co-founder Dawn Birdsong thanked Sam’s Club for its donation.
“Everything we at Mighty Moms do is a team effort in fighting childhood hunger,” said Mighty Moms Executive Director Dawn Birdsong. “We are grateful for the support of Sam’s Club whose partnership will help us nourish the minds and tummies of 250 Livingston Parish families.”
Launched in 2010, Mighty Moms is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that works to address childhood hunger in Livingston Parish, where one in four children are “food insecure.”
Mighty Moms, run by a network of volunteers, is most known for the Full Tummy Project, which provides weekend meal bags for hundreds of elementary school children each week. In middle and high school, students have access to a Full Tummy Pantry, which is a closet stocked monthly with full-sized foods.
Last school year, Mighty Moms distributed more than 18,000 food bags to Livingston Parish schools on a monthly grocery bill of $14,000.
In November, Mighty Moms unveiled a revamped “Feeding Young Minds” program, which provides monthly meal kits for families to prepare a variety of dishes. The non-profit also launched a YouTube channel to teach parents and older kids how to prepare a healthy meal.
For more information on Mighty Moms or to donate, visit www.mightymomsgo.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.