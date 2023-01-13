Due to scheduled sewer bore work being done by Grady Crawford Construction, Milton Lane at Highway 447 will be closed until next week, according to a message from the City of Walker.
The closure began at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12. Depending on work progress, the closure is slated to run through 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16.
Traffic will be able to detour by accessing Glen Ellis Road, city officials said.
