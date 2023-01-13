Road Work

Road construction works with roller compactor machine and asphalt finisher.

Due to scheduled sewer bore work being done by Grady Crawford Construction, Milton Lane at Highway 447 will be closed until next week, according to a message from the City of Walker.

The closure began at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12. Depending on work progress, the closure is slated to run through 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16.

Traffic will be able to detour by accessing Glen Ellis Road, city officials said.

