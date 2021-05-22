Missed graduation? Here are the photos, lists of graduates from all area high schools

Over the last two weeks, hundreds of high school seniors took their final walks across the stage to complete a journey 18 years in the making.
The Livingston Parish Class of 2021 is being celebrated by all, with all area high schools hosting graduation ceremonies to send their seniors out with a bang after a trying year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Unlike last year, this year’s ceremonies were held on time, giving families and friends a chance to cheer their seniors’ when his or her name was called. Seniors concluded the ceremonies with the singing of their alma maters and the traditional cap toss.
Below are complete galleries from The News’ coverage of all nine graduations, as well as the names of all graduates.
Albany High Class of 2021
Denham Springs High Class of 2021
Doyle High Class of 2021
French Settlement High Class of 2021
Holden High Class of 2021
Live Oak High Class of 2021
Maurepas High Class of 2021
Springfield High Class of 2021
Walker High Class of 2021
