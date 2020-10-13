A Hammond woman who was reported missing for nearly a month has been identified following the discovery of human remains in Albany, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.

Medical experts positively identified Deranisha Williams from the human remains that deputies from Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes discovered less than two weeks ago on Skinner Lane in Albany, Ard said in a statement.

Williams, 21, was reported missing after she was last seen leaving a family gathering the evening of Saturday, Sept. 5. She went to a convenience store with her “estranged” boyfriend and never returned.

Authorities later recovered the body of a man who appeared to take his own life after allegedly confessing to a crime regarding a missing person’s case in Hammond, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office reported earlier this month.

The body of Randolph Skinner, Sr., was found in Albany following a joint search by sheriff’s deputies from Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. Skinner was wanted by authorities for obstruction of justice in the disappearance of Williams.

In a statement, Ard said his office was notified by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office “about a possible crime,” with the neighboring authorities saying they received a call “from a distressed male” who confessed to a crime about murdering an acquaintance.

Ard said the caller then detailed a possible crime scene that ended up being his home, located in the 30000 stretch of Skinner Lane in Albany. Deputies from both agencies arrived at the scene and found a male “deceased of what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

During the search, Ard said “human remains were discovered on the property,” which medical experts later determined to be Williams.