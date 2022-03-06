Three days after authorities asked the public for help finding a missing Livingston Parish man, and one week after he was last seen, Jordan D. Hills has been located.
Hills, 28, had not been seen or heard from since Feb. 27, according to a statement earlier this week from Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard. At the time, Ard said Hills was last seen walking near Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Interstate-12 in East Baton Rouge Parish.
LPSO detectives worked closely with Hills' mother, who said "an existing medical issue" created "a safety concern."
Sheriff's offices in Livingston and East Baton Rouge parishes worked jointly on the search.
Ard took to social media twice within the last week to ask the public for information that could help detectives find Hills. On Facebook, more than 1,000 people shared the posts.
A little before 9 p.m. Sunday — seven days after Hills was last seen or heard from — the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office took to social media to say that Hills had been located and "is okay." A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said Hills was found in a neighboring parish.
"Sheriff Ard would like to thank our law enforcement partners for working with us & he’d like to thank all of you who took the time to share," the post said.
