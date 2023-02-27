The body of a man who went missing in early February has been found, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
A missing person’s report for Robert “Ben” Wand, 33, was filed on Feb. 4. His body was discovered on Feb. 25, authorities said Sunday.
No foul play is suspected, according to a post on the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
“Thank you to everyone for your time & attention,” the post said.
Authorities have released few details surrounding Wand’s disappearance. They said Wand hadn’t been seen or heard from since Feb. 3 and that it was possible he was involved in a crash prior to his disappearance.
Wand was last seen on foot near Vincent Place Road and Highway 16 wearing a light-colored hoodie and jeans, according to authorities.
There was no information immediately available regarding the discovery of Wand’s body.
