The body of a man who went missing in early February has been found, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A missing person’s report for Robert “Ben” Wand, 33, was filed on Feb. 4. His body was discovered on Feb. 25, authorities said Sunday.

33-year-old man goes missing, authorities say Authorities are asking for the public's help to locate a 33-year-old man who went missing ov…

No foul play is suspected, according to a post on the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

“Thank you to everyone for your time & attention,” the post said.

Authorities have released few details surrounding Wand’s disappearance. They said Wand hadn’t been seen or heard from since Feb. 3 and that it was possible he was involved in a crash prior to his disappearance.

Wand was last seen on foot near Vincent Place Road and Highway 16 wearing a light-colored hoodie and jeans, according to authorities.

There was no information immediately available regarding the discovery of Wand’s body.