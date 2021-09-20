Mission complete, Hayley Arceneaux.

The 29-year-old Louisiana native and the rest of the Inspiration4 crew safely splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean over the weekend, successfully completing the world’s first-ever all-civilian mission to space.

The historic space flight also completed another mission by reaching its fundraising goal of $200 million for St. Jude Research Hospital, where Arceneaux was cured of childhood cancer in the early 2000s.

Arceneaux, a graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University and LSU Health in Shreveport, currently works at St. Jude as a physician assistant, working with leukemia and lymphoma patients.

“Thank you to everyone who supported both missions, I am forever grateful!” Arceneaux wrote to her social media followers, which have grown by thousands over the last week. “My heart is so full and I can’t stop smiling!!!”

Since the mission’s announcement in March 2021, the Inspiration4 crew spent the past six months completing a wide range of training activities including centrifuge training, Dragon simulations, observations of other launch operations, Zero-G plane training, altitude training and additional classroom, simulation and medical testing.

Joining Arceneaux part in the flight were billionaire and founder of Shift4 Payments Jared Isaacman, who commanded the mission; pilot Dr. Sian Proctor, a geoscientist and science communicator; and mission specialist Chris Sembroski, a data engineer.

Arceneaux officially became the youngest American to go to space when the Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Launch Complex 39A — the starting point for many Apollo and space shuttle missions — at 7:03 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

It took off into a nearly cloudless sky, and the crew achieved orbit around 10 minutes later. Millions across the globe tuned in to watch online at spacex.com or via Netflix, which recently made a multi-part documentary “Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space” about the space mission.

The three-day trip saw the spacecraft reach an altitude of 357 miles above Earth — higher than the International Space Station, which orbits the Earth at an average altitude of approximately 250 miles. It was the furthest humans have traveled above the surface in years. The spacecraft was flying roughly 17,500 miles per hour.

While in orbit, the crew rang the closing bell of the New York Stock Exchange, enjoyed fresh food throughout the mission, and talked with a number of supporters that included actor Tom Cruise, SpaceX Chief Engineer Elon Musk, and the crew’s families and close friends.

During the trip, Arceneaux also chatted with patients at St. Jude. She greeted the patients and told them about her own battle with cancer and how she became an astronaut — all while being upside-down.

She and the crew talked about sleeping arrangements, taking pictures in space, the type of training they did, and their feelings just before launch. Arceneaux, who studied in Spain, also answered a question in fluent Spanish.

In addition to being the youngest American to go to space, Arceneaux became the first person with a prosthesis in space as well as the first cancer survivor. At 10 years old, Arceneaux was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer that doctors discovered in her left leg.

She then endured “a very difficult surgery” in which doctors successfully removed the tumor and installed an artificial femur and knee. That led to “a year of very intense chemotherapy.”

During an interview with The News earlier this year, Arceneaux said she wanted St. Jude patients to see what they were capable of accomplishing despite their life-altering illnesses.

“It will be so cool for them to not only talk with someone in space, but it’s going to mean a lot for them to see a survivor in space and just knowing that that’s something they can do one day, too,” she said.

After orbiting Earth for three days, the astronauts of Inspiration4 safely splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Kennedy Space Center, Florida, at 6:06 p.m. The crew was then taken from the ship and brought to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

Musk, pledged to donate $50 million to St. Jude to help exceed the $200 million fundraising goal set for the mission, tweeted his congratulations to the crew shortly after splashdown.

“Thanks so much SpaceX, it was a heck of a ride for us,” Isaacman could be heard saying on the company's livestream.