ALBANY – Shortly before 3:30 am on December 21, 2019, Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 12 west of LA Hwy 43 (Veterans Hwy) in Livingston Parish. The crash claimed the life of 25-year-old Hunter Waldrop of Brookhaven, MS.
The initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as Waldrop was traveling eastbound on I-12 in a 2019 GMC Sierra. At the same time, a 2011 Volvo tractor trailer was stopped on the right eastbound shoulder of I-12. For reasons still under investigation, the GMC traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck the rear of the Volvo.
Waldrop was properly restrained at the time of the crash; however, he sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene. Impairment on the part of Waldrop is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample will be submitted for analysis.
The driver of the Volvo was properly restrained and was not injured. He was given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment. This crash remains under investigation and there is no further information at this time.
