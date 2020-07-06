A mobile COVID-19 testing site will be at the Denham Springs-Walker Library on Monday, July 6, according to the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).
The site will run from 8-11 a.m. at the corner of Florida Boulevard and Eden Church Road, according to LOHSEP. Those wanting a test are instructed to bring a valid Louisiana ID.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.