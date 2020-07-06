LP Testing Site

A medical professional administers a test for the novel coronavirus, or COVID, at a new testing site at Our Lady of the Lake in Walker.

 David Gray | The News

A mobile COVID-19 testing site will be at the Denham Springs-Walker Library on Monday, July 6, according to the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).

The site will run from 8-11 a.m. at the corner of Florida Boulevard and Eden Church Road, according to LOHSEP. Those wanting a test are instructed to bring a valid Louisiana ID.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.