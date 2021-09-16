Representatives from the Louisiana Workforce Commission will be at the Albany-Springfield Library to help residents apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance as a result of Hurricane Ida on Monday, Sept. 20.
The Mobile Workforce Center will be at the library, located at 26941 LA Hwy. 43, from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. The purpose is to help residents apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) “on the spot.”
The DUA program is designed to help folks whose work was either lost or interrupted as a direct result of a major disaster declared by the president. Twenty-five parishes quality for DUA assistance in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida, including Livingston Parish.
Those who qualify or may qualify include:
-- Individuals who were employed or self-employed and became unemployed as a direct result of Hurricane Ida.
-- Individuals who had a valid job offer and start date maye be eligible for DUA.
-- Individuals who became the major breadwinner or support provider because the “Head of Household” died as a direct result of the disaster may also be eligible.
To learn more and get FAQs about Disaster Unemployment Assistance, visit www.laworks.net.
