A month-long narcotics investigation led to an arrest just before the weekend, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
Takara Jackson, 32, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 2, after the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office narcotics division executed a search warrant on Apricot Drive in Denham Springs. The bond for Jackson, who is no longer in the Livingston Parish Detention Center, was set at $121,500.
“We appreciate our citizens working with us,” Ard said in a statement. “When they see something, they let us know. We then start working on building a solid case for prosecutors. These take time. But, in cases like this one, they are successful.
“And, it helps us show parents what to be on the lookout for,” Ard continued. “If you see your children with these types of items, ask questions. With our residents planning for trick-or-treating activities in the coming weeks, we also thought it was important for parents to see what we’re seizing so they can be on the lookout. It’s a team effort.”
During the investigation, agents seized the following items:
-- A handgun
-- Digital weight scale
-- Packaging materials
-- Marijuana smoking devices
-- Cocaine
-- Marijuana
-- THC edibles
-- MDMA
-- Cannabis oil extract cartridges
Jackson was charged with the following:
-- Possession With Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS (Marijuana)
-- Possession of Schedule I CDS (MDMA)
-- Possession of Schedule II CDS (Cocaine)
-- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
-- Possession of Firearm with CDS
-- Possession/Use of CDS in the Presence of Minors
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.