If at first you don't succeed.

Try, try again.

And this time, the council was successful on a unanimous vote to approve a moratorium on new residential developments over 10 lots, which includes multi-family and subdivisions without improvements. Ard did add that if multi-family developers would like to request a waiver on the moratorium from the council, they can.

So long as Parish President Layton Ricks will sign the bill - which he told both councilmen John Wascom and Jeff Ard that he would. Councilman Gerald McMorris expressed concern, as did a citizen, since one of Ricks' reasons for vetoing the original moratorium was the inclusion of multi-family development.

Three councilmen were absent - Garry 'Frog' Talbert (District 2); Randy Delatte (District 8); and Erin Sandefur (District 5).

The council also included a provision in the ordinance that it is 'adopted upon passage,' meaning that there is no window for any new development submissions - that window will open if Ricks decides to veto the measure.

The new moratorium would last for 160 days or until zoning ordinances are updated and approved, whichever comes first, as opposed to a one year delay. The proposed ordinance would also focus on new development only, nothing that is passed 'Stage I preliminary meeting.'

According to Ard, anyone who is past Stage I has already made both a time and financial investment.

"It's not fair," Ard said. "If (a developer) is going into Stage II then they've already had their meeting with us, pulled permits, paid engineers.

"The (previous moratorium) would have allowed us to stop development at any stage - again, that's not fair."

Ard also cited a recent settlement in a federal lawsuit, wherein the parish council agreed as part of the compromise to rescind the zoning map for only Parish Council District 5 and restrict a parish-wide development moratorium from taking effect on Deer Run.

Chris Ingram, owner of Ascension Properties, filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana in May, arguing that the Livingston Parish Council’s approval of the District 5 zoning map was “unlawful.”

"Deer Run could have been stopped, but we agreed in the settlement not to delay it any further," Ard said.

Despite that, the new moratorium passed the council on a 5-4 vote July 27.

The moratorium aimed to halt submittals on new residential developments of at least 50 lots or 100 acres. It also blocked new multi-family developments, such as apartments.

The vote came near the end of a four-hour meeting, highlighted by passionate arguments in favor and against.

Supporters said the halt in development would give the council time to tighten its existing building and zoning rules while also allowing it to develop a plan to improve existing infrastructure issues in the fast-growing parish.

Opponents, meanwhile, pointed to the impact a year-long moratorium could have on the local economy, and some questioned the legality. Some also pointed to the ordinances the council passed last year, saying rules to improve development are already in place.

Ricks, whose third term in office concludes at the end of the year, officially issued the veto August 7, 11 days after the council's vote.

“While I understand and support the Council's desire to create time for proper study, discussion and research on zoning and planning laws, I cannot support the current moratorium as written,” Ricks said in a statement.

Ricks listed multiple reasons for his veto in a statement released August 7.

He began by saying that Stephen Villavaso, whom the council hired to assist with planning and zoning, “did not prepare or approve the moratorium that was adopted.”

“In fact, he has expressed his concerns regarding the moratorium as written and adopted,” Ricks said.

The parish president also said the council was warned about the length of the moratorium, saying that, “One year is a long time to interfere with development.”

Ricks, however, said that Parish Council Attorney Chris Moody had suggested a 100-day moratorium. Ard said the proposal for 160 day takes the council into the new year, wherein a new council could have their own shot at the issue if it still remained.

Only three parish councilman are running for reelection - Maurice 'Scooter' Keen (District 3); John Wascom (District 4); and Erin Sandefur (District 5). Other members have sights on other offices, while two are dropping out of politics at this time - Tracy Girlinghouse (District 7) and Gerald McMorris (District 6).